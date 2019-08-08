Weather

SoCal forecast: Region to see warm temps, sunny conditions Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see mostly sunshine, with morning clouds expected in some areas Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see slightly below average temperatures as a high of 82 is on tap with partly sunny conditions.

Valleys and Inland Empire will have another day of sunshine, and a high of 91 is expected.

