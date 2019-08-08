SoCal forecast: Region to see warm temps, sunny conditions Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see mostly sunshine, with morning clouds expected in some areas Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see slightly below average temperatures as a high of 82 is on tap with partly sunny conditions.Valleys and Inland Empire will have another day of sunshine, and a high of 91 is expected.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.