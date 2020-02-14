Southern California weather: Region will see warm temperatures Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Saturday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, with temperatures hitting about 76 by Saturday afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting an average of 85 degrees Saturday after the morning clouds burn off.Conditions will remain similar Sunday, then cool off a bit on Monday with some drizzle possible.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.