Weather

Southern California weather: Region will see warm temperatures Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Dallas Raines

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and temperatures in the 70s and 80s on Saturday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning fog, with temperatures hitting about 76 by Saturday afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting an average of 85 degrees Saturday after the morning clouds burn off.

Conditions will remain similar Sunday, then cool off a bit on Monday with some drizzle possible.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
Man viciously attacks woman at Gardena gas station
Flight from LAX diverted after man attempts to breach cockpit
U.S. judge overturns California's ban on assault weapons
Ventura HS recalls yearbook with inappropriate 'most likely to' labels
First 15 winners of CA vaccine lottery drawn
2 boys, 2 women killed in Lancaster crash
SoCal continues outreach efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy
Show More
SoCal mom makes Barbies with cochlear implants for daughter
Suspect sought after trying to kidnap 2 girls in Chino Hills
FDA approves obesity drug that helped people cut weight 15%
This device may be key to saving lives, homes in fire season
Daughter of slain firefighter wears father's jacket to graduation
More TOP STORIES News