SOCAL FORECAST: Santa Ana winds return Tuesday under sunny skies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Ana winds make a return Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures reach the 80s in some parts of SoCal.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures climb into the 80s, with a high of about 83 on Tuesday, with strong winds through the canyons.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 82.