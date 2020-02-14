SOCAL FORECAST: Santa Ana winds return Tuesday under sunny skies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Ana winds make a return Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures reach the 80s in some parts of SoCal.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures climb into the 80s, with a high of about 83 on Tuesday, with strong winds through the canyons.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 82.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News