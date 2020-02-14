Weather

SOCAL FORECAST: Santa Ana winds return Tuesday under sunny skies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Ana winds make a return Tuesday and Wednesday, as temperatures reach the 80s in some parts of SoCal.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures climb into the 80s, with a high of about 83 on Tuesday, with strong winds through the canyons.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 82.

