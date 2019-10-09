SoCal forecast: Santa Ana winds to intensify through Thursday, Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Santa Ana winds are expected to steadily grow in intensity through Thursday and Friday across Southern California.A red flag warning will be in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Friday. Most of the Southland will see an increase in temps and wind strength during that time span, creating dangerous wildfire conditions.The winds are expected to die down around Friday afternoon, although there will be pockets of stronger gusts in some areas through Friday evening.Thursday, Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect windy conditions with a high of 82. Valleys and the Inland Empire will also experience windy conditions and a high of 82, a low of 55 and moderate air quality.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.