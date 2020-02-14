SOCAL FORECAST: Santa Ana winds, warm temps continue Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Santa Ana winds stick around SoCal Wednesday, keeping temperatures in the 80s in many communities.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures in the 80s, with warm breezes blowing through the canyons up to 30 mph.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 81.The weekend may see a big cooldown, with temps dropping to 60s and low 70s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.