Southern California weather: Saturday brings morning clouds, afternoon sun

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see morning clouds and cooler temperatures Saturday, but temperatures will increase starting Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties on Saturday can expect clouds in the morning, with temperatures around 70 when the sun comes out later in the day. Temperatures will rise to 76 Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and afternoon sunshine Saturday with a high in the low 70s. Temperatures in the region will jump to 80 Sunday.