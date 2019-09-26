Weather

SoCal forecast: Slight chance of rain Thursday morning and continued cooling for the week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will reach 82 degrees Thursday as cooling trend continues for Southern California.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see highs in the low-80s. Cooler temperatures in the 70s are expected later in the week.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see cooler temperatures in the low 80s.

