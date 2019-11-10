Weather

SoCal forecast: Slight cool down expected Sunday ahead of more fire weather

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see a temporary cool down on Sunday before things warm up and the fire danger returns.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a cover of morning fog Sunday which will eventually burn off to a high of 83. Monday will bring sunny skies and above-average temperatures.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and still slightly warm with temperatures reaching a high of 84 on Sunday.

