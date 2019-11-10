SoCal forecast: Slight cool down expected Sunday ahead of more fire weather

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California can expect to see a temporary cool down on Sunday before things warm up and the fire danger returns.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a cover of morning fog Sunday which will eventually burn off to a high of 83. Monday will bring sunny skies and above-average temperatures.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny and still slightly warm with temperatures reaching a high of 84 on Sunday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.