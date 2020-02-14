Weather

Southern California weather: Region to see slightly warmer conditions on Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest weather with Alex Cheney

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see slightly warmer temperatures for a few days before they dip once again.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 78, with some morning fog and breezy conditions Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, before conditions level off into the mid-70s in time for Mother's Day.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds, along with a high of 86 Monday. The region will then see temperatures climb into the 90s for a few days.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 killed, 27 hospitalized after boat capsizes off San Diego
3 injured after drive-by shooting at Sherman Oaks bar
Caitlyn Jenner says trans girls in women's sports is 'unfair'
LA County on the verge of moving to least-restrictive yellow tier
Granada Hills Charter High School wins national Academic Decathlon
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
101 Freeway reopens early after 6th Street bridge project
Show More
SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth; rare night splashdown
OC resumes administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Americans optimistic after Biden's 1st 100 days: POLL
CA Democrats sharpen messaging against Newsom recall
EXPLAINER: Why India's COVID cases are vastly undercounted
More TOP STORIES News