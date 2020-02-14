Southern California weather: Region to see slightly warmer conditions on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see slightly warmer temperatures for a few days before they dip once again.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a high of 78, with some morning fog and breezy conditions Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb into the low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday, before conditions level off into the mid-70s in time for Mother's Day.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds, along with a high of 86 Monday. The region will then see temperatures climb into the 90s for a few days.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.