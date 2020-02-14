Weather

Southern California weather: Cooler temperatures, cloudy skies in store for region through weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of sunny skies and hot temperatures, Southern California will see cooler temperatures through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds on Saturday with a high of 75 degrees. Some areas may creep into the low 80s.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will see slightly hotter temperatures after the morning clouds burn off, hitting a high of 80 by the afternoon.

Palm Springs could see a high of 100.

Conditions will stay cool through the weekend, but temperatures are expected to creep back up by the middle of next week.

