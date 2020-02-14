Southern California weather: Cooler temperatures, cloudy skies in store for region through weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of sunny skies and hot temperatures, Southern California will see cooler temperatures through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds on Saturday with a high of 75 degrees. Some areas may creep into the low 80s.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see slightly hotter temperatures after the morning clouds burn off, hitting a high of 80 by the afternoon.Palm Springs could see a high of 100.Conditions will stay cool through the weekend, but temperatures are expected to creep back up by the middle of next week.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.