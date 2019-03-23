Weather

SoCal forecast: Southland to see slight chance of rain, clouds Saturday

SoCal will see cloudy skies and a slight chance of rain on Saturday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A cold front is heading toward Southern California, but only a slight chance of showers is expected to possibly rain down on the foothill areas and mountains of Ventura County on Saturday.

Temperatures for Los Angeles and Orange counties will be in the mid-60s. Partly mild and cloudy conditions will be in store before sunshine returns for the next few days.

Just a 10 percent chance of rain is expected for valleys and the Inland Empire. A high of 67 is expected.

Beach communities will see clouds and a 3-6 foot surf. Temperatures will climb to 61.

Mountain areas will see a 10 percent chance of rain and a high of 46 degrees.

Deserts will be partly cloudy and will reach 62.



Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
