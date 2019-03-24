SoCal forecast: Southland to see sunshine Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Clouds leave Southern California Sunday morning, setting up a sunny day throughout the region.The warm up is expected to be temporary as rain will make its way later in the week as soon as Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a sunny day with temperatures reaching a high of 70 degrees.Valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine as well, with mild conditions. A high of 72 is expected.It will be cooler in the beach communities as temperatures will reach 67 and a 4 to 7 foot surf is expected. A few clouds will remain in the area.Mountain areas will see a little breeze and mild conditions. A high of 55 is on tap.A high of 69 is expected in the desert.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.