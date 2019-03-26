Weather

SoCal forecast: Southland to see sunshine Tuesday, rain Wednesday

SoCal will see clear skies Tuesday and some rain Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see clear skies and pleasant temperatures on Tuesday, but cooler conditions and light rain are moving in by Wednesday.

There's about a 20 percent chance of rain starting late Wednesday and continuing Thursday. But most of the energy of the storm will remain to the north, with only scattered showers hitting the Southland.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly sun with a high of 73 degrees.

Valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine as well, with mild conditions. A high of 76 is expected.

Beach communities will see mild temperatures around 67.

Mountain areas will see some breezes with a high of 58.

A high of 72 is expected in the desert with warm winds.



More TOP STORIES News