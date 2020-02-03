Weather

SoCal forecast: Strong winds as temperatures drop Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds are moving back into Southern California Monday, with gusts up to 30 mph and scattered showers in some areas.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, temperatures will drop significantly with a high of 62. In addition to the winds, some light rain is expected in the morning hours.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will drop down to about 58 degrees also with a slight chance of morning rain. The winds will bring in low overnight temperatures.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11th US case of coronavirus from China confirmed in California
Mourners continue to gather in DTLA 1 week after Kobe's death
Coronavirus: New travel restrictions go into effect at LAX
Super Bowl 2020: Mahomes, Chiefs win Super Bowl with late surge
OC coach mourned during candlelight vigil in Huntington Beach
Man wearing fake bomb stabs 2 in London and is shot to death
JLo, Shakira shine at Super Bowl 2020 halftime show
Show More
Good Samaritans help pedestrian struck on 110 Freeway in LA: VIDEO
Driver, 16, slams into Simi Valley home after high-speed chase
Firefighters describe heroic rescue during West LA apartment fire
Surf City Marathon in OC honors helicopter crash victims
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
More TOP STORIES News