SoCal forecast: Strong winds as temperatures drop Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds are moving back into Southern California Monday, with gusts up to 30 mph and scattered showers in some areas.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, temperatures will drop significantly with a high of 62. In addition to the winds, some light rain is expected in the morning hours.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will drop down to about 58 degrees also with a slight chance of morning rain. The winds will bring in low overnight temperatures.