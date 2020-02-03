SoCal forecast: Strong winds as temperatures drop Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds are moving back into Southern California Monday, with gusts up to 30 mph and scattered showers in some areas.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, temperatures will drop significantly with a high of 62. In addition to the winds, some light rain is expected in the morning hours.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will drop down to about 58 degrees also with a slight chance of morning rain. The winds will bring in low overnight temperatures.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News