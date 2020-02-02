SoCal forecast: Strong winds as temperatures drop Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds are moving back into Southern California Sunday, with gusts up to 30 mph in some areas.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, temperatures will drop significantly with a high of 70. In addition to the winds, a 30% chance of showers will move into the region late Sunday night into early Monday morning.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will drop down to about 71 degrees. Winds will pick up by the afternoon, with isolated gusts in some areas with the potential to reach up to 60 miles per hour.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.