SoCal forecast: Sunshine continues, strong winds expected to taper off Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another round of powerful winds will howl across Southern California Tuesday morning and last into the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see pleasant conditions, with a lot of sunshine and a high of 74. Winds are expected to taper off by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 73, as winds as strong as 40 mph is expected in the morning in some parts.

