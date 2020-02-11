SoCal forecast: Sunshine continues, strong winds expected to taper off Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another round of powerful winds will howl across Southern California Tuesday morning and last into the afternoon.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see pleasant conditions, with a lot of sunshine and a high of 74. Winds are expected to taper off by the afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 73, as winds as strong as 40 mph is expected in the morning in some parts.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.