LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Another round of powerful winds will howl across Southern California Tuesday morning and last into the afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see pleasant conditions, with a lot of sunshine and a high of 74. Winds are expected to taper off by the afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 73, as winds as strong as 40 mph is expected in the morning in some parts.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal forecast: Sunshine continues, strong winds expected to taper off Tuesday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News