SoCal forecast: Strong winds, temperature drop expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong winds are moving back into Southern California Sunday, with gusts up to 30 mph in some areas.
In Los Angeles and Orange counties, temperatures will drop significantly with a high of 70. In addition to the winds, a 30% chance of showers will move into the region late Sunday night into early Monday morning.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days. Temperatures will drop down to about 71 degrees. Winds will pick up by the afternoon, with isolated gusts in some areas with the potential to reach up to 60 miles per hour.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News