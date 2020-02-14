Weather

SoCal forecast: Strong winds, warm conditions expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be in the 80s in Southern California Wednesday and Santa Ana winds will blow through the canyons and passes, bringing elevated fire danger to the region.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 87 degrees Wednesday, with winds picking up in the morning. The morning burst could see 45 mph winds gusting through the canyons, but they are expected to die down by late afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect 85 degrees on Wednesday and winds reaching up to 45 mph. Valley temperatures could climb to 90 degrees by Thursday.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Watergate figure G. Gordon Liddy dies at age 90
Los Angeles renters can now apply for up to $10K in rent relief
Rebel Wilson hosts dog-grooming show 'Pooch Perfect'
Chauvin trial: Off-duty firefighter says she was stopped from helping
Husband speaks out after wife killed in road rage shooting
CA congressional leaders seek to boost wildfire fighting efforts
Show More
Amoeba Music reopens in new Hollywood location
UCSF doc explains why you shouldn't be worried about 4th wave
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
UCLA advances to Final Four after toppling Michigan 51-49
Date announced for 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles
More TOP STORIES News