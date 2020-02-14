SoCal forecast: Strong winds, warm conditions expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be in the 80s in Southern California Wednesday and Santa Ana winds will blow through the canyons and passes, bringing elevated fire danger to the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 87 degrees Wednesday, with winds picking up in the morning. The morning burst could see 45 mph winds gusting through the canyons, but they are expected to die down by late afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect 85 degrees on Wednesday and winds reaching up to 45 mph. Valley temperatures could climb to 90 degrees by Thursday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.