SoCal forecast: Strong winds whip through region on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty winds howled through the Southland on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures, rain and even snow to some areas.Light showers tapered off in Los Angeles and Orange counties by mid-morning, with a high of 68 degrees.Rain also drenched the valleys and Inland Empire, with strong winds and a high of 65, dropping to 46 overnight.Mountain areas can expect to see several inches of snow throughout the day at elevations over 3,000 feet.