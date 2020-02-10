Weather

SoCal forecast: Strong winds whip through SoCal on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty winds howled through the Southland on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures, rain and even snow to some areas.

Light showers tapered off in Los Angeles and Orange counties by mid-morning, with a high of 68 degrees.

Rain also drenched the valleys and Inland Empire, with strong winds and a high of 65, dropping to 46 overnight.

Mountain areas can expect to see several inches of snow throughout the day at elevations over 3,000 feet.

