Weather

Southern California weather: Summer-like temperatures coming soon

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest SoCal forecast with Danny Romero

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be getting a little warmer starting Thursday, with summer-like heat hitting by the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about average temperatures of 76 degrees on Thursday. But after that, temperatures climb to the low 80s for the weekend, and may approach 90 later next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 82 Thursday, climbing to the low 90s by Saturday. Some communities may see triple digits next week.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
TOP STORIES
CA announces changes to June 15 mask mandate
Lynwood residents rally around assaulted street vendor
Glendale officers under investigation for violent arrest
Flu season may be severe this year. Here's why
Villanueva escalates battle with LA over Venice homelessness
CA regulators withdraw controversial work mask rules
12 arrested in crackdown of large-scale IE meth ring
Show More
CA's key role in protecting and advancing LGBTQ+ rights
Hesperia 'Farm Fire' burns over 250 acres
Transgender woman, mother launch online effort to combat prejudice
High heeled Crocs unveiled at fashion show
El Chapo's wife expected to plead guilty to helping him run drug empire
More TOP STORIES News