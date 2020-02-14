Southern California weather: Summer-like temperatures coming soon

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be getting a little warmer starting Thursday, with summer-like heat hitting by the weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see about average temperatures of 76 degrees on Thursday. But after that, temperatures climb to the low 80s for the weekend, and may approach 90 later next week.
The valleys and Inland Empire will hit about 82 Thursday, climbing to the low 90s by Saturday. Some communities may see triple digits next week.
