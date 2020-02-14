SoCal forecast: Sunny, breezy conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will stay in the 70s on Monday in Southern California, with mostly clear skies and a few breezes.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees Monday, with a few gusty winds. Temperatures will warm to the mid 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire can expect 85 degrees on Monday and winds around 15-25 mph.
