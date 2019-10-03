Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see warm temperatures with mostly sunshine in the area Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect a sunny day with some patchy fog, as temperatures reach a high of 80.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions. A high of 82 is on tap for the region.

