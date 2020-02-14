Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions Friday, with rain starting Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies on Friday, but several days of rain is starting on Sunday.

The showers will begin late Sunday night and then up to an inch will fall on Monday and another inch on Tuesday.

But on Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds and afternoon sun with a high of 71 on Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high of 73.

More TOP STORIES News