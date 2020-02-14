SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions Friday, with rain starting Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny skies on Friday, but several days of rain is starting on Sunday.The showers will begin late Sunday night and then up to an inch will fall on Monday and another inch on Tuesday.But on Friday, Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect some morning clouds and afternoon sun with a high of 71 on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see morning clouds and a high of 73.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.