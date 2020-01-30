Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions, gusty winds persist on Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gusty winds remain in some parts Thursday as temperatures start to climb entering into the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 77 and sunny skies as winds of up to 35 mph are possible.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions. Temperatures will hover in the upper 70s and dip down to as low as 48 at night.

