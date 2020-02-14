LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunshine on Sunday, along with mild to warm temperatures before some light drizzles move in mid-week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog Sunday, then a high of 73 degrees by afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 81 degrees with sunshine by the afternoon. On Monday, temperatures dip to 76.
By Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will be cloudy and the region will see a chance of light drizzles or showers before things clear back up again.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Sunny conditions expected after morning fog burns off Sunday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News