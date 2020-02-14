Southern California weather: Sunny conditions expected after morning fog burns off Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunshine on Sunday, along with mild to warm temperatures before some light drizzles move in mid-week.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning fog Sunday, then a high of 73 degrees by afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 81 degrees with sunshine by the afternoon. On Monday, temperatures dip to 76.By Tuesday and Wednesday, conditions will be cloudy and the region will see a chance of light drizzles or showers before things clear back up again.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.