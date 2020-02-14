SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap Easter weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunshine and pleasant temperatures this Easter weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties Saturday will see sunshine and a high of 75 is on tap. Sunday will have similar conditions.
The valleys and Inland Empire Saturday will be in the low 80s. The warm temperatures and sunshine continues into Sunday.
Across the region, the weekend will see sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
