SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny conditions Friday as rain is expected in the region on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 70 and dip down to 50 at night. Morning clouds are expected, but they will give way to sunshine later in the day.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect nice and sunny conditions with a high of 73. There is a 60% chance of rain on Sunday afternoon.