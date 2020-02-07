Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny conditions Friday as rain is expected in the region on Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will reach a high of 70 and dip down to 50 at night. Morning clouds are expected, but they will give way to sunshine later in the day.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect nice and sunny conditions with a high of 73. There is a 60% chance of rain on Sunday afternoon.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man brutally attacks woman inside Las Vegas elevator
Fire destroys boat docked at Marina del Rey
Thousands of passengers stuck on cruise ships amid coronavirus quarantines
Crews put out fire at Disneyland after small blaze erupts
2 more flights of coronavirus evacuees landing in CA
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
4 found in critical condition at homeless encampment in South LA
Show More
Suspect arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Pacoima
'Walk Run Cha-Cha' tells love story that unfolds in SoCal dance studio
Evacuation orders lifted after Riverside brush fire burns 70 acres
Man found dead after hours-long standoff in Bell Gardens
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
More TOP STORIES News