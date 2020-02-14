SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions Saturday, with rain starting Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is expected to see rain this weekend, but it will arrive Sunday after a sunny Saturday with some clouds.The rain arriving Sunday will last several days, possibly tapering off on Thursday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 70. A sunny day is on tap before clouds start to roll in later in the day.The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions. Sunshine will give way to clouds, and the area will reach a high of 70 before rain arrives the following day.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.