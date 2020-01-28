Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions, winds blow in by evening on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, but a cold front barreling toward Southern California brings wind to the region Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will have sunny skies and mild conditions as gusty winds blow in at night. A high of 76 is on tap.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar sunny and mild conditions and stronger winds at night. Temperatures will reach a high of 77.

