SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions, winds blow in by evening on Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s, but a cold front barreling toward Southern California brings wind to the region Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will have sunny skies and mild conditions as gusty winds blow in at night. A high of 76 is on tap.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar sunny and mild conditions and stronger winds at night. Temperatures will reach a high of 77.