LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see one more day of sunny and warm conditions before temps start cooling off by mid-week.
Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to be sunny, hot and dry, with a high temperature of 86 degrees on Monday. By Wednesday, temperatures should cool to the mid 70s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions, reaching a high of 91 degrees on Monday and cooling to 76 by Wednesday.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal forecast: Sunny, hot and dry conditions expected Monday, cooling by mid-week
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More