SoCal forecast: Sunny, hot and dry conditions expected Monday, cooling by mid-week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see one more day of sunny and warm conditions before temps start cooling off by mid-week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to be sunny, hot and dry, with a high temperature of 86 degrees on Monday. By Wednesday, temperatures should cool to the mid 70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions, reaching a high of 91 degrees on Monday and cooling to 76 by Wednesday.

