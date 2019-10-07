SoCal forecast: Sunny, hot and dry conditions expected Monday, cooling by mid-week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see one more day of sunny and warm conditions before temps start cooling off by mid-week.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to be sunny, hot and dry, with a high temperature of 86 degrees on Monday. By Wednesday, temperatures should cool to the mid 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions, reaching a high of 91 degrees on Monday and cooling to 76 by Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.