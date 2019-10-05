Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny, hot and dry conditions expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will be warm, dry and windy over the weekend, bringing an elevated danger of fire.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to be sunny, hot and dry, with breezes through the canyons and a high of 84.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions, reaching a high of 90 degrees.

