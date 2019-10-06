Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny, hot and dry conditions expected Sunday, cooling later in week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see warm, sunny conditions on Sunday, but temps will cool down a bit by mid-week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to be sunny, hot and dry, with a high temperature of 85 degrees on Sunday. By Wednesday, temperatures should cool to the upper 70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions, reaching a high of 91 degrees on Sunday and cooling to 80 by Wednesday.

