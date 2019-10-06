SoCal forecast: Sunny, hot and dry conditions expected Sunday, cooling later in week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see warm, sunny conditions on Sunday, but temps will cool down a bit by mid-week.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to be sunny, hot and dry, with a high temperature of 85 degrees on Sunday. By Wednesday, temperatures should cool to the upper 70s.The valleys and Inland Empire will have sunny conditions, reaching a high of 91 degrees on Sunday and cooling to 80 by Wednesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.