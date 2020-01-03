Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny, mild conditions on tap Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Pleasant conditions continue across the Southland Friday and into the weekend, with mild temperatures and sunny skies.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 72 as temperatures will remain in the low 70s for the weekend.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with sunshine and a high of 72.

