SoCal forecast: Sunny, mild temperatures coming Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be mild and sunny in Southern California on Friday with early-morning clouds.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning with a high temperature of 79 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some sunny skies Friday with a high of 82.

