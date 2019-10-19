SoCal forecast: Sunny, mild temperatures coming Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be mild and sunny in Southern California on Saturday, but warmer conditions are around the corner.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 79 on Saturday, then temperatures will warm up and fire conditions return on Sunday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see some sunny skies Saturday with a high of 82, climbing to 86 on Sunday.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News