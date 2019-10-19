Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny, mild temperatures coming Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be mild and sunny in Southern California on Saturday, but warmer conditions are around the corner.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 79 on Saturday, then temperatures will warm up and fire conditions return on Sunday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see some sunny skies Saturday with a high of 82, climbing to 86 on Sunday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-CSUN student athlete gets 8 years in prison for rape
250 pounds of pot collected by LAPD after deadly shooting at luxury DTLA building
Law enforcement fighting release of sex offender in Joshua Tree
Jury recommends death penalty for convicted 'Hollywood Ripper'
Baby giraffe born at Los Angeles Zoo
Woman falls onto tracks in Argentina, nearly hit by train
Students watch first all-female spacewalk in Mid Wilshire
Show More
Secret Navy object moving from Redondo Beach to San Diego
Former NFL player turned LA firefighter diagnosed with ALS
Long Beach boy, 11, found safe in Los Angeles after going missing from home
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' cast praises Jolie's hands-on producer role
Failed raid against 'El Chapo's' son leaves 8 dead in Mexico
More TOP STORIES News