SoCal forecast: Sunny, mild temperatures coming Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures will be mild and sunny in Southern California on Saturday, but warmer conditions are around the corner.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 79 on Saturday, then temperatures will warm up and fire conditions return on Sunday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see some sunny skies Saturday with a high of 82, climbing to 86 on Sunday.