SoCal forecast: Sunny, nice conditions expected for Easter Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny conditions and pleasant temperatures on Easter Sunday with a few breezes.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 72 degrees on Sunday, with a few morning clouds.The valleys and Inland Empire Saturday will hit around 85, with some clouds in the morning and breezes throughout the day.Temperatures will drop by just a few degrees over the next several days, with skies remaining clear.