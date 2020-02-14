Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny, nice conditions expected for Easter Sunday

EMBED <>More Videos

Latest forecast with Alex Cheney

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny conditions and pleasant temperatures on Easter Sunday with a few breezes.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high around 72 degrees on Sunday, with a few morning clouds.

The valleys and Inland Empire Saturday will hit around 85, with some clouds in the morning and breezes throughout the day.

Temperatures will drop by just a few degrees over the next several days, with skies remaining clear.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marijuana growing operation burned in South LA fire
UCLA knocked out of Final Four by Gonzaga
After year-long closure, Santa Anita reopens for 84th Derby
Tweet helps UCLA superfan score ticket to Final Four game
LAPD open fire during hours-long standoff in MacArthur Park
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Man uses machete to scare away robbers targeting his Asian parents
Show More
Family demands justice after man with autism shot by LASD
Georgia governor vows a fight after MLB yanks All-Star Game
White House Easter eggs sent to Riverside vaccine site
CA to allow indoor concerts, theater performances starting April 15
Santa Monica's Pacific Park opens with rides
More TOP STORIES News