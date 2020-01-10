SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, cool temps expected Friday, through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see sunny skies, but temperatures will remain cool on Friday and through the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 68 degrees on Friday, dropping to 48 overnight. Similar conditions will be seen well into next week.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 66, dropping to 39 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.