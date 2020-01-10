Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, cool temps expected Friday, through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see sunny skies, but temperatures will remain cool on Friday and through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 68 degrees on Friday, dropping to 48 overnight. Similar conditions will be seen well into next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 66, dropping to 39 overnight.

