SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, cool temps expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see sunny skies and cool temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday and through most of the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear skies, with sunshine and a high of 69.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 70.

