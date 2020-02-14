Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, hot temperatures expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are warming up in Southern California, hitting the low 90s in some inland and valley communities on Thursday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit about 88 degrees Thursday, with just a few clouds in the sky.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a high reaching 91 degrees.

Some mountain communities may also face a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Temperatures will cool off to the 70s and 80s for the weekend.

