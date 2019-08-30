SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, hot temps expected for holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot, sunny conditions on Friday and temperatures will continue to rise for the holiday weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear, sunny skies on Friday, reaching a high of 87 degrees.Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 97 by the afternoon, with unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals. Temperatures will hit 100 by the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.