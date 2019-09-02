SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, hot temps expected for Labor Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot, sunny conditions for the Labor Day holiday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear, sunny skies on Labor Day, reaching a high of 90 degrees.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 100 by Monday afternoon, with unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.
Labor Day will continue to bring hot, sunny conditions throughout the region.
