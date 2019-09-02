Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, hot temps expected for Labor Day

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot, sunny conditions for the Labor Day holiday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear, sunny skies on Labor Day, reaching a high of 90 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and hot, hitting 100 by Monday afternoon, with unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals.

Labor Day will continue to bring hot, sunny conditions throughout the region.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian still Category 5 storm after landfall in Bahamas
Gunman in deadly Midland-Odessa shooting identified
Child taken to hospital after being left in hot car in La Mirada
100-acre brush fire erupts near Snail Canyon in Ventura County
Memorial signs honor bicyclists who have died in traffic crashes
Garden Grove hit-and-run driver kills man in his 80s
Authorities still hope for leads in 2013 cold case
Show More
Kevin Hart injured in car crash, CHP says
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
1 killed, 1 wounded in Moreno Valley shooting
Pitbull cancels concert at LA County Fair due to Hurricane Dorian
New gun laws go into effect in Texas
More TOP STORIES News