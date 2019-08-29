Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, hot temps expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see hot, sunny conditions on Thursday and temperatures will continue to rise through the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see clear, sunny skies on Thursday, reaching a high of 86 degrees.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will be sunny and warm, hitting 97 by the afternoon, with unhealthy air quality for sensitive individuals. Temperatures will hit 100 by the weekend.

