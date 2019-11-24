Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, mild temps expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is in store for sunny skies and mild temperatures Sunday, but the holiday week will bring rain and cloudy skies.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies Sunday with a high of 75 ahead of a significant cool down heading into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day celebrations will likely be ushered in with thunderstorms and up to one inch of rain.

The valleys and Inland Empire should expect pleasant conditions Sunday, but rain and wind will begin Wednesday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
Community honors student killed in Saugus High School shooting
Student arrested after threat of mass shooting at South LA school
Gingerbread house kits helping to build real houses
WWII vet posthumously honored with Congressional Gold Medal
USC spirit leader inspires with her patriotism, Trojan pride
USC band director set to retire after 50 years at the helm
Show More
Hit-and-run crash caught on video in Westlake district
California boosts pot taxes, shocking unsteady industry
Lines form as In-N-Out opens its first Houston restaurants
Family mourning after boy shoots himself in Leimert Park
LAFD responds to blaze at medical clinic in East Hollywood
More TOP STORIES News