SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, mild temps expected Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is in store for sunny skies and mild temperatures Sunday, but the holiday week will bring rain and cloudy skies.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see mostly clear skies Sunday with a high of 75 ahead of a significant cool down heading into Thanksgiving.Thanksgiving Day celebrations will likely be ushered in with thunderstorms and up to one inch of rain The valleys and Inland Empire should expect pleasant conditions Sunday, but rain and wind will begin Wednesday.