SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, mild temps in store for Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal should see clear skies and pleasant temperatures on Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 73 degrees on Tuesday, cooling to 67 on Wednesday.

Similar conditions are on tap in the valleys and Inland Empire, with the region reaching a high of 73 on Tuesday.

