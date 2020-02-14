Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies on tap Saturday after storm system clears up

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The storm system that moved through Southern California this week will clear out for the weekend, making way for a sunny Saturday.

Once the last of this storm moves through, Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect mostly sunny conditions on Saturday with a high of 64.

Clouds will start building in once again Sunday afternoon, bringing another chance of rain on Monday.

The Valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions with a high of 65 on Saturday.

