LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see mostly sunny skies with a few high clouds and temperatures climbing into the 80s, possibly setting a record for the date.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit the mid 80s, potentially setting a record for the date.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 87.
The weekend may see a big cooldown, with temperatures dropping to 70 on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday, with a chance of evening showers.
SOCAL FORECAST: Sunny skies, possible record temps for this time of year
