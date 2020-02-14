SOCAL FORECAST: Sunny skies, possible record temps for this time of year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see mostly sunny skies with a few high clouds and temperatures climbing into the 80s, possibly setting a record for the date.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see temperatures hit the mid 80s, potentially setting a record for the date.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions, with a high of 87.The weekend may see a big cooldown, with temperatures dropping to 70 on Saturday and the low 60s on Sunday, with a chance of evening showers.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.