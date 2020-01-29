SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, Santa Ana winds expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Santa Ana winds arrive to Southern California Wednesday, and will be especially strong in the Inland Empire as gusts may reach up to 60 mph in some parts.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and a high of 75, and a cold front brings winds as strong as 35 mph.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see strong wind gusts lasting into Thursday. A high of 74 is on tap.
