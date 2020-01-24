Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will be warm and sunny on Friday, but some light rain is expected Sunday morning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies and temperatures getting up to about 75 degrees on Friday. There's about a 10% chance of light rain starting Sunday morning.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions over the next several days.

