Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see warm conditions Monday, with some areas seeing temperatures in the high 90s.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 87, with temperatures in the 80s throughout the week.

Valleys and Inland Empire will approach triple-digit temperatures. A high of 98 is expected and the rest of the week will see similar hot conditions.

7-Day Forecasts





