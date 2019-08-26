SoCal forecast: Sunny skies, warm temps expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southland will see warm conditions Monday, with some areas seeing temperatures in the high 90s.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a high of 87, with temperatures in the 80s throughout the week.Valleys and Inland Empire will approach triple-digit temperatures. A high of 98 is expected and the rest of the week will see similar hot conditions.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.